Computer Modelling Group (CMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.16 million and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.55. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$6.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.41%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 883,300 shares in the company, valued at C$5,741,450.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

