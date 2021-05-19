COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $36.00 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

