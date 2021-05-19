Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,693 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $105.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95.

