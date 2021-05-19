Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10,386.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $185.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.37. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

