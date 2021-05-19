Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 2,675.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 9.68% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOUP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000.

NYSEARCA LOUP opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47.

