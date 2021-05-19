Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,284 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 246,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,944,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,681. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

