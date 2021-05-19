Commerce Bank Sells 6,440 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 71,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

CDNS stock opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,824 shares of company stock worth $52,005,870. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

