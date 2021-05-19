Commerce Bank Sells 2,943 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,805 shares of company stock worth $3,857,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.