Commerce Bank Purchases 8,262 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,447,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $39.63.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

