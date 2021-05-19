Commerce Bank Buys 9,956 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

