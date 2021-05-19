Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMLEF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

