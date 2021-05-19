Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMLEF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.