Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.85.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $196.78 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,032,731. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

