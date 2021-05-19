Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of NIC worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NIC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIC by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIC by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,032,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,335,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

