Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

