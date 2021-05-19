Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Renasant worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

RNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,566 shares of company stock worth $1,072,768. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

