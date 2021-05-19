Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBC opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

