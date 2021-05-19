Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Perspecta by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Perspecta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Perspecta by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perspecta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Perspecta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRSP stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

