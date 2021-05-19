Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CMCO opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.