Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CMCO opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

