Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded to D- at TheStreet

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.