Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

CCEP stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 70,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 103,547 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

