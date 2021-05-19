Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CCEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.15.
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
About Coca-Cola European Partners
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.