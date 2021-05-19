Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $343.00

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $343.00 and last traded at $342.60, with a volume of 918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

