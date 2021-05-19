Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. 53,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,728. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.