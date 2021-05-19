Clever Leaves Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,015 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 726% compared to the average daily volume of 244 put options.

CLVR opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.