ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

NYSE:CEM opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

