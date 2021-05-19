ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
NYSE:CEM opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.