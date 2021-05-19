Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,076. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

