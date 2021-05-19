Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.59. 91,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,731. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $292.92 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

