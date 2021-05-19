Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $12.79 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 7.4% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,754,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,418. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.72 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

