Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 57,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,254. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

