Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clarus traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 2402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $665.11 million, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

