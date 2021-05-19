Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.