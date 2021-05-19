Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.95

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.95 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 98549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.