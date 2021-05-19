Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $375.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $227.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.11. Carvana has a 52-week low of $86.53 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total value of $4,573,988.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,032 shares of company stock valued at $271,968,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 16,567.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.