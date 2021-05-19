Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 11,437 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lowered its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

