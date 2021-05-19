Cincinnati Insurance Co. Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

