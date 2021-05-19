CIBC Increases AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABSSF. TD Securities cut AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

