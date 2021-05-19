CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common stock opened at C$10.36 on Wednesday. CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a twelve month low of C$8.53 and a twelve month high of C$10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.19.

