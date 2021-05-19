Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Church & Dwight worth $109,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

