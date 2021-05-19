China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) versus Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Head-To-Head Comparison

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

This table compares China Life Insurance and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance 5.94% 11.22% 1.20% Globe Life 15.38% 10.28% 2.82%

0.2% of China Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Life Insurance and Globe Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life 1 1 2 0 2.25

Globe Life has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.17%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. China Life Insurance pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Globe Life has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Life Insurance and Globe Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $105.55 billion 0.55 $8.43 billion $1.48 7.00 Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.39 $760.79 million N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life.

Volatility & Risk

China Life Insurance has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globe Life beats China Life Insurance on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products. It is also involved in the third-party asset management, annuity funds, fund management, investment management, pension security, occupational pension, reinsurance, and health management businesses. China Life Insurance Company Limited sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole life, term life, and other life insurance products; Medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance, such as critical illness and accident plans; and single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.