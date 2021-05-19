Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $103.30. 536,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,765,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

