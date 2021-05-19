Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) to Issue Not Available Dividend of $1.38 on June 10th

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) declared a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.375 per share on Thursday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

