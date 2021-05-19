Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) to Issue Not Available Dividend of $1.38 on June 10th

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) declared a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.375 per share on Thursday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.
NASDAQ CHK opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.68.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.
Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.