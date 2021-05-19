Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Chemed has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $489.20. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

