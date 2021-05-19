Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.
Chemed has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.
Shares of Chemed stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $489.20. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
