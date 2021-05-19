Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $1.68 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after buying an additional 1,385,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,796,000 after buying an additional 1,357,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after buying an additional 730,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 388,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,090,063. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

