Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 3,340 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Quanta Services by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.42. 8,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,459. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.