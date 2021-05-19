Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $471,000 in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 89.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 13.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JHX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,564. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

