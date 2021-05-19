Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $6.16 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

