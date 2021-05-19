Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.16 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 905.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,279 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,266,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,781. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,759,759 shares of company stock valued at $84,764,840 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

