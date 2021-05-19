Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in IQVIA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

