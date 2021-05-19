Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 1,015 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 88,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 190,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,875,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

