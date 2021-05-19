Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $23.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,301.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3,204.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

